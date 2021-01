Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 22:50 Hits: 1

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to resign on Thursday (Jan 7), after officers of the federal force charged with protecting Congress allowed supporters of President Donald Trump to storm the Capitol, sending lawmakers fleeing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pelosi-says-capitol-police-chief-should-resign-congress-protest-13917002