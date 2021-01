Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 03:20 Hits: 3

SHANGHAI: Global index providers MSCI and FTSE Russell said they would cut three Chinese telecom companies from their benchmarks in response to a USÂ investment ban, crushing the share prices and widening the fallout from the USÂ sanctions. The deletions add to the suite of firms already cut from ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/msci--ftse-russell-cut-chinese-telecom-firms-from-global-indexes-13918888