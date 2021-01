Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 01:27 Hits: 1

The 82-year-old 'spiritual leader' of Jemaah Islamiyah, which carried out the attacks, was jailed in 2011.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/8/indonesian-hardline-cleric-abu-bakar-bashir-freed-from-prison