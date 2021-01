Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:15 Hits: 0

US President Donald Trump’s single term in office is ending, as many suspected it would, in infamy. The storming and occupation of the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, just hours after the Democrats won control of the Senate, distilled the essence of Trump’s presidency perfectly: an open contempt for the rule of law that is leaving behind a hollow shell of a Republican Party.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/trump-s-failed-putsch