This Week in Statehouse Action: New Year, New Garbage Edition

Well, shit.
Up until early afternoon on Wednesday, I thought we were only screwed in GOP-controlled statehouses all across the country.
But then a bunch of right-wing domestic terrorists stormed and occupied the U.S. Capitol, and … well, we’re still screwed in GOP-controlled statehouses all across the country.
Just Peachy: With just a year to go until they draw themselves into newly safe seats, Republican lawmakers are wasting no time in making the most of the majorities they retained in state legislative chambers in November.Campaign Action
Keep your arms inside the car at all times and secure all loose items, folks. We’re in for a roller coaster ride from hell.
Georgia is sending two whole Democrats to the U.S. Senate! That’s huge!
I talk a lot about how the GOP uses gerrymandering to give themselves artificial majorities in their state legislatures and in the U.S. House.
But you can’t gerrymander a statewide election.
So how do Republicans keep Democrats from winning races for U.S. Senate, governor, and the like?
By
A. changing the rules of the game and
B. making themselves the referees of said game.
Not that the perennially Republican-controlled secretary of state’s office is much of a check on GOP lawmakers’ desires to make ballot box access more difficult, but still.
Keystone Kapers: It feels a little less dramatic at this point in the week, but in the long-ago time of Tuesday, Jan. 5, “hostile takeover” of a legislative chamber just meant that the Pennsylvania Senate’s GOP majority voted to remove Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman from his role as presiding officer of the chamber.
… No it wasn’t.
Whether GOP lawmakers were violating the Pennsylvania constitution in doing so, however, is another matter.
But the likely futility both of removing the sitting lieutenant governor from his role presiding over the Senate and of preventing Brewster from taking his seat aren’t even the dumbest parts of this.
After November’s elections, Republicans still control the Pennsylvania Senate 29-21. (Technically one member is independent, but he caucuses with the GOP.)
Seating Democratic Sen. Jim Brewster doesn’t in any way impact their hold on power in the chamber.
Republicans are refusing to swear him in to the office to which he was duly elected just because they can.
… Well, that’s not entirely true.
This is absolutely part of a party-wide effort all across the country to delegitimize the democratic process and its outcomes whenever it suits them.
So, yes, the chaos in Pennsylvania seemed dire until Trump’s mob executed a terrorist takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
And it still is. We can’t afford to become desensitized to Republican antics in statehouses.
Because some of those statehouse Republicans actually participated in the right-wing sacking of our seat of federal government.
But how many members were hanging out with Trump-supporting mobs closer to home?
Sigh.
So … yeah, 2021 isn’t off to the best start.
Dozens of states are convening their legislative sessions this month, so expect things to get worse before they get better.
And by worse, I mean GOP-controlled chambers pushing to make voting more difficult, draconian budget cuts (the economic impact of COVID-19 is taking huge bites out of state revenues), and concerted efforts by Republicans to thwart the Biden administration’s agenda at the state level.
… Oh, and then they get to draw themselves majority-cementing legislative district maps before the next round of elections to help protect them from blowback from unhappy voters.
Buckle up.
