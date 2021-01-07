Democratic Lawmakers Call for Trump Impeachment

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 17:56 Hits: 3

Democratic lawmakers on Thursday requested President Donald Trump's impeachment over his supporters' assault on the Capitol in Washington D.C.

"Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives and removed from office by the U.S. Senate," lawmaker Ilhan Omar tweeted.

The U.S. is going through a political storm, according to Democrats. The incitement of a far-right-wing rebellion from the White House is unprecedented.

"Congress can't allow him to remain in office. It's a matter of preserving our Republic. We need to fulfill our oath," Omar added.

Republicans also raised their voices to demand an early end to the Trump administration.

"Enough is enough. Our democracy and principles are at risk due to the president's self-interest and ego," Vermont Governor Phil Scott said.

Law enforcement officers successfully cleared the terrace on the North side of the Capitol by deploying tear gas and three flash bangs. pic.twitter.com/Xp0teD20rd January 6, 2021

On Feb. 5, 2020, Trump became the third president to stand trial in the Senate, after the impeachment held by the House of Representatives. On that occasion, he was acquitted. Yesterday, the possibility of a second impeachment got a boost after the Capitol was taken by a mob prompted by Trump. Lawmakers also suggested the possibility of removing him from office by using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. The rule states that the Vice President can remove the President from the White House if it is determined that "he is incapable of discharging the powers and duties of his office."

