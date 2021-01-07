Amateur images capture failed police response to US Capitol siege

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 17:11 Hits: 0

On January 6, supporters of President Donald Trump marched to the US Capitol in Washington, DC, pushed through barricades and stormed the building in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election. Videos shared widely online show crowds of Trump supporters breaching several points of entry, sometimes easily passing through police lines to access the building. Government officials and the public have criticised the police for responding inadequately and even being "complicit" in the insurrection.

