'We could begin to get back to normal by fall', says chief US adviser on Covid-19 Anthony Fauci

The Covid-19 vaccines give rise to the hope that humanity will soon turn the page on a devastating pandemic. But with conspiracy theories flourishing against the backdrop of widespread scepticism, these new vaccines developed in record time have raised many questions. Speaking to FRANCE 24, Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's chief medical adviser on Covid-19, said that if the majority of the world's population is vaccinated, we could "begin to get back to normal" towards the end of 2021.

