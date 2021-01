Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 19:45 Hits: 3

MADRID, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain surpassed 2 million on Thursday after the Ministry of Health reported 42,160 new infections and 245 deaths for the period between 2 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 7. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/08/spain039s-coronavirus-cases-surpass-2-mln