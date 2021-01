Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 3

As the events that unfolded in Washington on Wednesday captured the nation's attention, the raging coronavirus pandemic claimed its highest U.S. death toll yet, killing more than 4,000 people in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-endures-covid-19-s-deadliest-day-overshadowed-by-washington-13916190