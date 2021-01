Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 19:48 Hits: 3

South Africa's two biggest pharmacy chains Clicks Group and Dis-Chem Pharmacies said they plan to offer COVID-19 shots at their stores and provide storage and distribution facilities in the vaccine rollout programme once the government provides more details.

