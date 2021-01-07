Visibly angry Biden contrasts police treatment of Trump mob and Black Lives Matter

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 19:55 Hits: 2

Calling it “one of the darkest days in the history of our nation,” President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol and threats to Mike Pence and members of Congress were carried out by “riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists.” But he didn’t save all his condemnation for the domestic terrorists. He also passionately highlighted the racial disparity that has been on so many people’s minds.

”No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently from the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,” Biden said. “We all know that’s true, and it is unacceptable.”

“Totally unacceptable,” he repeated, jabbing a finger into his podium to emphasize each syllable. “The American people saw in plain view, and I hope it sensitized them to what we have to do.”

