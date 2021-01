Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 16:10 Hits: 4

Belarus has officially adopted a new national emblem that carries slightly more Western and less Russian references despite the European Union and the United States having refused to recognize Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner of last year's presidential election.

