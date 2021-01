Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 16:04 Hits: 5

Police treated the rioters at the US Capitol very differently from Black Lives Matter protesters last summer. Many critics believe they were more lenient on Wednesday because the crowd was mostly white.

