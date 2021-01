Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 16:40 Hits: 5

The outgoing US president has been "indefinitely" banned from Facebook and is temporarily banned from tweeting to his over 88 million followers after a night of violence in Washington.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-loses-social-media-megaphone/a-56158414?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf