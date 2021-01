Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 12:55 Hits: 5

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is to face trial for attempted blackmail in a case linked to a sex tape featuring his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena, French prosecutors said Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210107-real-madrid-star-benzema-to-face-trial-for-attempted-blackmail-in-sex-tape-case