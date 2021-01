Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 16:13 Hits: 5

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday backed his ally Donald Trump's claim of fraud in the US presidential election, and warned the chaos that rocked Washington could also hit Brazil's elections next year.

