Iraqi Judge Orders Trump's Arrest Over Soleimani Killing

An Iraqi judge at Baghdad's Investigative Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for the outgoing President Donald Trump for the murder of Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Mohandes and Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council reported that the judge "will continue with the investigation procedures to find the other participants in the execution of this crime, whether Iraqis or foreigners."

Al Mohandes and Soleimani were killed in a U.S. drone attack on January 3, 2020, in Baghdad. After this event, the Iraqi authorities called the action of the United States "unilateral" and denounced that it was a "violation" of their sovereignty.

On that occasion, the Iraqi Parliament passed a resolution demanding that the Executive branch immediately promote the departure of all foreign troops from the country. This request, however, was never fulfilled.

The U.S. troops, which lead the international coalition fighting the Islamic State, began a withdrawal process in at least eight Iraqi bases when there were many attacks against US interests in that country.

The arrest warrant was issued a day after the chaos that reigned in Washington on Wednesday when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

On Thursday, Washington police reported that four people died the day before during the protests.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Iraqi-Judge-Orders-Trumps-Arrest-Over-Soleimani-Killing-20210107-0002.html

