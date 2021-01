Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 10:47 Hits: 5

After struggling through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union ended 2020 on a high note, with a series of historic policy achievements under its belt, and hopes of renewed cooperation with the United States. The task now is to pursue both multilateralism abroad and strategic autonomy at home.

