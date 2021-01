Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 11:51 Hits: 7

For four years, the Trump administration has undermined the credibility and morale of the US intelligence community, leaving President-elect Joe Biden's national-security team with its work cut out for it. The new leadership must remember what the intelligence rank and file never forgot: words and integrity matter.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-us-intelligence-community-repairing-the-damage-by-kent-harrington-2021-01