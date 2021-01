Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 08:31 Hits: 7

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says Uzbekistan has carried out "some" human rights reforms in recent years, but continues to "severely" hinder the work of independent nongovernmental organizations.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/human-rights-watch-uzbek-ngo/31037305.html