Trump faces calls for his immediate impeachment as his supporters launch insurrection on the U.S. Capitol

Violence erupted in the U.S. capitol on Wednesday afternoon as far-right pro-Trump demonstrators — furious because Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory — clashed with police and stormed the Capitol Building. And Trump critics are saying that the president should be impeached for inciting violence.

He had encouraged the mobs to come to Washington D.C., and he continued to attack the electoral process after his supporters breached the Capitol's defenses. At the president's rally, his ally Rudy Giuliani called for "trial by combat." Later, Trump sent a few tweets urging them to "Stay peaceful!" but he didn't tell them to stand down or leave the federal buildings they had illegally infiltrated.

A shooting was reported, and a woman was carried away from the Capitol Building on a stretcher.





















































