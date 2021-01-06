Trump faces calls for his immediate impeachment as his supporters launch insurrection on the U.S. Capitol

Category: World Hits: 2
Violence erupted in the U.S. capitol on Wednesday afternoon as far-right pro-Trump demonstrators — furious because Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory — clashed with police and stormed the Capitol Building. And Trump critics are saying that the president should be impeached for inciting violence.
He had encouraged the mobs to come to Washington D.C., and he continued to attack the electoral process after his supporters breached the Capitol's defenses. At the president's rally, his ally Rudy Giuliani called for "trial by combat." Later, Trump sent a few tweets urging them to "Stay peaceful!" but he didn't tell them to stand down or leave the federal buildings they had illegally infiltrated.
A shooting was reported, and a woman was carried away from the Capitol Building on a stretcher. Here's what Trump critics have had to say on Twitter:
Al Sharpton is right. Anyone else who incited this would be in custody right now. Trump should be impeached now.
I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & re… https://t.co/wRoRDopWYL
INBOX: Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux Calls for Impeachment and Urges Colleagues to Certify Election Results https://t.co/xkU07rpraR
If you don't impeach and remove a President for staging a coup, what's the point of impeachment.
This is outrageous, and the president caused it. We should impeach and convict him tomorrow.
Impeach him ASAP or see if Pence and enough Cabinet members will invoke the 25th Amendment. Keeping him in office f… https://t.co/AXMk3gAwSC
Impeach and convict. Tonight. https://t.co/jWsKTgQ1eX
REPUBLICAN REP. MIKE GALLAGHER ON CNN RIGHT NOW: "I have not seen anything like this since I deployed to Iraq...… https://t.co/FSoIrIH00V
The House should impeach the President and the Senate should remove him as soon as order is restored.
@eliehonig Absolutely. This cannot go unpunished. Who thought a few capitol police would suffice today? TRUMP MUST BE REMOVED TODAY.
@joelockhart @eliehonig ENOUGH!!! It’s time for @VP Pence to convene the Cabinet and vote on the #25thAmendment.… https://t.co/v6stA0EON6
@eliehonig And every GOP Senator and House Rep who supported this should be removed from their seat. Period. Enough… https://t.co/9C2Tqku8kT
@eliehonig He needs to be removed today. Leaving him in office for 14 more days will lead to more violence than rem… https://t.co/NOOW1TuNkf
@eliehonig That should happen as soon as possible, but IIRC Congress CANNOT conduct ANY business until the Electora… https://t.co/kdPGhYeVa7
Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/impeach-trump-again/