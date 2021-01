Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 09:09 Hits: 7

Moderna Inc is on track to deliver between 600 million and 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on Thursday.

