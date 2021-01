Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 09:41 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden was on Thursday (Jan 7) cleared to be sworn in as United States president on Jan 20 when Vice President Mike Pence declared that Congress had confirmed the Electoral College tally of states' results. The tally showed Biden as the winner of the Nov 3 contest against ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-presidency-us-congress-accepts-electoral-college-result-13913618