Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 08:41 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters): The US Congress on Thursday (Jan 7) certified enough Electoral College votes for Democrat Joe biden to hand him the victory in the Nov 3 presidential race over Republican President Donald Trump. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/07/us-congress-certifies-enough-electoral-college-votes-to-give-biden-victory