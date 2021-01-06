Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol - Live Updates

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 20:55 Hits: 0

11:00 - Senate and House vote down Arizona objection.

Legislators voted 93-6 against the effort to reject Arizona's electoral count in the senate, overcoming the first hurdle in ratifying the November 3 election.

It was voted down in the House by a vote of 303 vs 121.

Six Senators voted to sustain the objection to Arizona's election results, despite an attempted armed coup of our Capitol today. Know their names:



Cruz, Hawley, Hyde-Smith, Marshall, Tuberville and Kennedy January 7, 2021

9:45 - Members of Trump staff resign in the aftermath of the Capitol takeover.

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and White House social secretary Rickie Niceta resigned tonight, as ABC and Fox reported. More departures are expected in the following days as the call for impeachment, promoted by democrat lawmaker Ilhan Omar, spreads among Congress members.

The White House social secretary Rickie Niceta has submitted her resignation tonight in reaction to today's protest, a source with direct knowledge tells @ABC January 7, 2021

.⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews resigns from the Trump Administration in response to today’s events. I have always known her to be a good person who has the best interests of the nation at heart. pic.twitter.com/4ZMfmM2Zl3 January 7, 2021

7:55 - Mike Pence returns to the Senate as lawmakers get ready to resume the certification process.

The Press Secretary for U.S. vice-president announced on Twitter that Mike Pence is back at the Senate and he never left the building. Twitter suspended Donald Trump's account for 12 hours and threatened to eliminate it if he continues to promote violence.

Vice President @Mike_Pence has returned to the Senate. He never left the Capitol.@VP was in regular contact w/ House & Senate leadership, Cap Police, DOJ, & DoD to facilitate efforts to secure the Capitol & reconvene Congress.



And now we will finish the People’s business. January 7, 2021

The Majority Whip in the U.S. House of Representatives, James E. Clyburn, assured via Twitter that the Congress would continue the electoral college votes' certification process tonight. This as the electoral college certificates confirming Biden's victory were transported to the Senate chamber.

The electoral college certificates - ratifying Biden’s win - are being marched back to the Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/uNte4GcF3S January 7, 2021

6:25 EST - Trump justifies supporters' violence.

President Donald Trump has justified the violence carried out by his supporters in another tweet that was also flagged in the social media. Trump branded the demonstrators as "patriots."

These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever! January 6, 2021

As the curfew comes into effect, a woman who was shot at the storm has died in hospital, as reported by NBC. The Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared the State of Emergency as violence escalates.

At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions.



I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond. January 6, 2021

5:55 EST - The National Guard clears demonstrators from the Capitol grounds.

Law enforcement officers have cleared the Capitol grounds by deploying tear gas and three flashbangs in the area as the demonstrators destroyed press equipment. The office of the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was vandalized. The authorities ordered a curfew after 6:00 pm EST.

Law enforcement officers successfully cleared the terrace on the North side of the Capitol by deploying tear gas and three flash bangs. pic.twitter.com/Xp0teD20rd January 6, 2021

5:35 EST - Venezuela condemns the violence and political polarization that led to the US Capitol storm.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza shared a statement highlighting that the Venezuelan government "hopes that the American people can open a new path towards stability and social justice."

#COMUNICADO| Venezuela expresa su preocupación por los hechos de violencia que se están llevando a cabo en la ciudad de Washington, EEUU; condena la polarización política y aspira que el pueblo estadounidense pueda abrirse un nuevo camino hacia la estabilidad y la justicia social pic.twitter.com/krqqFVV866 January 6, 2021

"Venezuela expresses its concern for the acts of violence that are taking place in Washington, D.C.; condemns the political polarization and hopes that the American people can open a new path towards stability and social justice."

5:00 EST - Democrats take control of the senate, assuring a majority in both houses of Congress.

#BREAKING: The Democrats have won control of the Senate, and thus both houses of Congress, as Jon Ossoff has officially defeated David Perdue, assuring a Democratic majority. pic.twitter.com/5BQ524WzDq January 6, 2021

4:40 EST - The National Guard is deployed in Washington DC to tackle violence.

The DC National Guard has been mobilized as the Department of Justice confirmed it would lead the law enforcement response. Donald Trump sent a message via Twitter saying the election was stolen from him and asking his supporters "to go home." Twitter Inc. has flagged the message with the text: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this tweet can't be replied to, retweeted or liked because of a risk of violence."

The DC Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District. Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact w Congressional leadership and Secretary McCarthy has been working w DC government. The law enforcement response will be lead by DOJ. January 6, 2021

4:30 EST - President-elect Biden addresses the nation and brands the attacks as unprecedented.

"I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to move forward," Biden says. The president-elect urges people to work together to restore peace. "President Trump step up," Biden remarks. Biden also commented that he is not concerned about his safety on the inauguration day on January 20th.

4:15 EST - Nancy Pelosi demands Trump to ask protesters to leave the Capitol immediately.

The House Speaker issued a statement alongside New York's senator Chuck Summer demanding that demonstrators immediately leave the Capitol grounds.

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe January 6, 2021

3:35 EST - Fox reports one person shot in Capitol building

A woman covered in blood was wheeled out of the capitol in a stretcher. Lawmakers have been evacuated as demonstrators entered the House Chamber.

I am safe. We have been evacuated.



Let me be clear: we will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation. pic.twitter.com/WWDJst4V1B January 6, 2021

