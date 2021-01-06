The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrat Jon Ossoff Projected To Win US Senate Race in Georgia

Democrat Jon Ossoff Projected To Win US Senate Race in Georgia

Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to defeat Republican incumbent David Perdue in the U.S. Senate runoff in the southeastern state of Georgia, which would give Democrats control of the upper chamber, multiple U.S. media outlets projected Wednesday afternoon.

NBC News, CNN, and ABC News have projected Ossoff to be the winner in the second of the two Georgia Senate runoffs.

In the other race, a special election runoff, Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected to win against incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Ossoff's win would allow Democrats to split the 100-seat U.S. Senate 50-50 with Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a position to cast the tie-breaking vote.

