Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 07:35 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has issued a stern warning to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over his Facebook post on former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/07/high-court-issues-stern-warning-to-najib-over-fb-post-on-zeti