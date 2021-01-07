The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alibaba antitrust probe presents new challenges for China’s regulators 12 years after implementation of anti-monopoly law

Alibaba antitrust probe presents new challenges for China’s regulators 12 years after implementation of anti-monopoly law Beijing has been cautious when it comes to regulatory probes but few of the previous cases rival Alibaba’s in terms of business complexity and market size. Regulatory probes into abuse of market position usually ended in fines being imposed, according to the Post’s review of past cases. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/01/07/alibaba-antitrust-probe-presents-new-challenges-for-chinas-regulators-12-years-after-implementation-of-anti-monopoly-law

