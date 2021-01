Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:33 Hits: 0

Hundreds of Turkish students ignored police warnings and marched across Istanbul on Wednesday (Jan 6) to protest President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a loyalist as the head of a top university.

