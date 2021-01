Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:34 Hits: 0

Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have been projected as winners in the Senate runoff against Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Democrats will now have a crucial tiebreaking vote.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/georgia-runoff-democrats-win-us-senate-control-after-taking-two-seats/a-56138610?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf