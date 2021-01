Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 01:37 Hits: 1

US lawmakers continued with Joe Biden's election certification after the US Capitol building was stormed by supporters of US President Donald Trump. A total of four people died in the unrest. Follow DW for live updates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-lawmakers-resume-session-after-pro-trump-mob-storms-capitol-live-updates/a-56149833?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf