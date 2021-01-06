The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Congress resumes certifying US election after Trump supporters storm building

Live: Congress resumes certifying US election after Trump supporters storm building US lawmakers resumed their certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory on Thursday morning after angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building, marching through the building, shouting and waving Trump flags. Some lawmakers were evacuated while others were told to shelter in place. Four people died in the unrest, including one woman who was shot by police. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210106-live-us-congress-poised-to-certify-biden-win-as-democrats-look-set-to-take-senate-control

