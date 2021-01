Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 08:16 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday morning voted down a move by allies of President Donald Trump to reject Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden's win or delay its certification. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/07/us-house-of-representatives-rejects-second-objection-to-presidential-election-results