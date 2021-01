Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:38 Hits: 0

At a protest at the Minnesota Capitol, there were loud cheers when the crowd learned that protesters in Washington had breached the U.S. Capitol complex.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0106/At-statehouses-across-US-hundreds-rally-in-support-of-Trump?icid=rss