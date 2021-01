Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 22:24 Hits: 0

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have won against incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in a crucial race that has handed the Democrats control of the Senate. Their success is a symbol of a striking shift in Georgia’s politics.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0106/U.S.-Senate-control-goes-to-Democrats-with-Georgia-s-wins?icid=rss