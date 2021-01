Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 00:47 Hits: 1

The storming of the US Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters in a last-ditch effort to overturn the result of the 2020 election was as predictable as it was shocking. Four years of Republican complicity in the face of Trump's erosion of US democracy have brought the country to its most fraught moment since the Civil War.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ten-hours-that-shook-america-2021-01