Here's a rundown of the double standards between Trump's domestic terrorism and the BLM movement

By now you have seen and/or heard about the attempted coup d’etat taking place in our nation’s Capitol. The conspiracy-laden, evidence-free, faketriot bullshit of the last decade from the right-wing and far-right wing of the country has finally been exposed for what it is: a fascistic mob of the few, who want to reverse course on our country’s Constitution to become some kind of pedestrian oligarchy.

The images are shocking but not surprising. The fact that Black Lives Matter protests, which called for the defunding and redistribution of law enforcement funds, racial justice, and reform were met with a full military presence while this band of terrorists who have been calling for the overthrow of our democracy was met with non-riot geared police, made this possible. The Republican Party has hundreds of representatives who have been willing to go along with the charade that there are real questions concerning the results of the 2020 elections. There aren’t. The president of the United States has repeatedly called our democracy “rigged,” and has called for people to stop the certification of votes.

That’s what is happening today. It could be seen as far back as 2015.

Let’s first point out that news outlets continue to say things like “no one was prepared for this,” and “no one saw this coming.” A lot of people did. In fact, they knew this was the real issue of blood in the streets, not peaceful Black Lives Matter protests.

I’m irritated listening to these newscasters talk about ‘why were the police under prepared for this?’ Black people, who wanna tell em?! January 6, 2021

Let’s see some people come around to it.

"The president is just watching this on TV. He is now a spectator of the destruction that he has unleashed. He is not acting as a commander in chief anymore. He is just a television viewer in chief watching all of this unfold. It's disgraceful." -- @Acostapic.twitter.com/KGGPPjuWcP January 6, 2021

There are other people to blame and maybe charge?

From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP January 6, 2021

Freedom of speech is very important in our country. But so is ridding our country of dictators and people that want to overthrow our democracy.

I wonder how the law and orderpatriots are going to see this.

Remember when people were very very angry about the looting of a target pic.twitter.com/xzoyrIy5Q7 January 6, 2021

So uh any of the people who pretended to care about a broken CVS window this summer have thoughts on violent mobs attacking police and politicians to overthrow a democratic election? January 6, 2021

And while we are here. Remember how we are in a pandemic and some of us have kids at home?

Shoutout to all the other parents watching an actual honest-to-god coup unfold live while also being interrupted by a remote-learning child who’s asking for help with 3x2 multiplication January 6, 2021

I just had to explain what “fascism” was to my 5-year-old (true story). But to be clear, what we are seeing right now is the most telling example of what law enforcement really means to the state.

This spectacle of non-policing is quite something. In one of the world’s most militarized cities. A stark reminder that in this settler democracy, the seat of power is a comfortable & welcoming space for white supremacist violence. January 6, 2021

Thinking of the dozens of women I know personally who were arrested and handcuffed for sitting outside senate offices in protest during the Kavanaugh hearings January 6, 2021

I am shaking with rage thinking of mental images of Black people and disabled people and protestors of all kinds peacefully praying, walking, singing in the name of justice inside the Capitol these past 4 years who were dragged out in wheelchairs, mocked by the police, and beaten January 6, 2021

And while Oregon begged federal law enforcement agents to leave their cities during protests, our nation’s Capitol, under attack, has been trying for over two hours to get help. Strange, right?

When racial justice protests hit the federal building here in Portland this summer, 2,000 federal agents (Customs and Border Protection, ICE, TSA, and Coast Guard) were quickly deployed to beat protesters, tear gas the city, and "kidnap" residents into unmarked cars at random. January 6, 2021

And it’s interesting to see news outlets very clearly identify them as “protesters,” while folks in a Target parking lot are rioters. Just saying.

And forget whether or not you care about racial justice for a second. Say, in fact, you are a blindingly fearful racist who just wants people of color, in all shapes and sizes, kept far away from you. Answer this:

Tell me again why we can’t defund the police & military when they’ve shown us today that they don’t intend to use any of their expensive gear to protect the Capitol from a domestic invasion? January 6, 2021

And maybe we need to spend our money better.

$721,531,000,000 defense budget revealed to be powerless against white people pic.twitter.com/SjgFf7K5gU January 6, 2021

And remind yourself how people you know (maybe even you yourself) respond when you see some kid with a TV set in some “riot” image. Think about what frequently happens to Black kids and adults who aren’t even doing anything wrong.

And here’s a shoutout!

Where my "stop exaggerating, this isn't a coup" peoples at! January 6, 2021

And here’s a throwback!

As we watch Trumpers storm the capital with guns. Just a reminder, this is what America did to Native protesting for clean water. pic.twitter.com/TzNyBWnB47 January 6, 2021

Also important to remember. What’s happening today is “patriotic,” while someone taking a knee during the playing of a song is … disrespecting the troops?

A reminder that the people who breached security today at the Capitol find what @Kaepernick7 did to be offensive. January 6, 2021

And this, unlike whatever the hell Giuliani, Powell, Trump, Wood, et. al, have, is evidence of an attempt to overthrow the government to install a non-democratically elected bag of shit.

Law and order? Blue lives matter? Trump supporters attacked the Capitol police. A volatile scene inside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/VqYQ4yXkEU January 6, 2021

And here’s one of these QAnon pricks who hides behind child-sex trafficking while supporting a guy that was best friends with child sex traffickers.

No... law enforcement gives them until 6 PM to walk out with their hands in the air...and arrest all... and use this new law their leader signed for acts like this... pic.twitter.com/awuqS3gWBW January 6, 2021

And there are many people who have brought this to you.

The Capitol building is under lockdown, evacuations underway, guns drawn in the House chamber. Sen. Ted Cruz just sent a fundraising email/text. “I’m leading the fight to reject electors from key states...” it reads, in part. pic.twitter.com/mFRz0py8m6 January 6, 2021

Yup.

.@tedcruz should resign from the United States Senate immediately. January 6, 2021

That’s a fact.

But remember this.

DC Police figuring out who was supposed to stop the fascists invading the capitol pic.twitter.com/8LBjpcAcb4 January 6, 2021

And this.

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 January 6, 2021

When protestors tried to take the Capitol steps during the Kavanaugh nomination, Every. Single. Person was arrested. Today, Trumpists occupied the Capitol steps for HOURS. I just watched an officer in riot gear hold one of their hands & gingerly walk them slowly down the steps. pic.twitter.com/oTCyEZVsWz January 6, 2021

But most importantly, remember this.

Before anyone calls this unprecedented please don’t. White supremacists have attempted to (and succeeded in) overthrowing elections previously. Especially when they believe black people have too much political power. Start with the Wilmington coup in 1898. https://t.co/8kBAztWzpp January 6, 2021

