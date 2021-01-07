The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

As Democrats gather support for second impeachment, more voices call for invoking 25th Amendment

Category: World Hits: 0

Impeachment and removal from office is what Donald Trump deserves. Of course, it was what Trump deserved a year ago when Republicans gave him a free ride through the Senate. Several of those—including Mitch McConnell—making loud noises today, were key to making sure that Trump sailed through without even having to face a single witness in a trial where they knew he was guilty

Rep. Cori Bush has already drawn up new articles of impeachment based on Trump’s support for the insurrection taking place on Wednesday. Over a dozen other Democratic members of Congress have already signed on. However, it’s unclear how quickly action could be taken to both impeach Trump a second time and remove him from power. And that’s assuming Republicans do something they haven’t done in decades: place nation ahead of party. But others are calling for a Trump to be removed through other means. It begins with Mike Pence transmitting to both Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and, for the moment at least, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. That letter would express that Trump is no longer able to carry out the duties of his office under the 25th Amendment.

And there are some people who believe that action is already underway.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 12:58:40 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

The President incited an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol today. The 25th amendment should be invoked, and he should be removed from office. What we witnessed in Washington today was an assault on the citadel of democracy.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:16:41 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

It is too dangerous to have him as president over the next two weeks before an inauguration. He cannot be trusted with the sacred honor the American People gave him. I hope the 25th Amendment is put into action or an immediate bipartisan impeachment.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:30:03 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

More information showing why it’s vital that the 25th Amendment be invoked. Trump was perfectly willing to allow the Capitol to remain under siege rather than taking action to help. 

NEW: Trump initially rebuffed and resisted requests to mobilize the National Guard, according to a person with knowledge of the vents. It required intervention from White House officials to get it done, according to the person with knowledge of the events.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:31:02 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

The @sfchronicle Editorial Board: "He should be removed from office immediately, whether through resignation, impeachment or the 25th Amendment’s prescription for dealing with a president unfit to serve."https://t.co/M6yiHpjSpt

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:35:44 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

From the Washington Post Editorial Board: Trump caused the assault on the Capitol. He must be removed. https://t.co/ZPHJGvmdTPpic.twitter.com/T9wqtBwJBx

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:54:42 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump can NOT remain in office any longer.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:58:01 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

I am calling on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment and protect our country. Enough is enough.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 1:58:23 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

CBS News reports members of the Cabinet are considering the 25h Amendment: pic.twitter.com/fN47wXj0G7

Calls for the application of the 25th Amendment aren’t new when it comes to Trump. His 26,000+ documented lies, his frequent lapses into lengthy conspiracy theories, and his refusal to admit an error even when it’s obvious have made Trump’s ability to carry out any reasonable action long open to challenge. But in the light of what happened on Wednesday, with Trump both encouraging an invasion of the U.S. Capitol, and then reassuring the insurrectionists that they are “very special” and he “loves” them, the idea of moving Trump out immediately through this action has reached a new level.

Conservative organizations like the National Association of Manufacturers have called for Pence to remove Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment. So have members of Congress and former officials. 

But it goes beyond people calling for the 25th Amendment. Several people have wondered if that amendment has already been invoked. When the National Guard was finally authorized to come to D. C. and assist in regaining control of the Capitol building and surrounding area, it wasn’t Trump’s name on the order. It was Pence.

That has surprised a number of people, and led to some serious speculation. So have the statements about Pence that seem to be coming in from a number of Republicans.

Again, this seems like 25A may have already been triggered. https://t.co/BJSEfJxByn

Considering the frightening video that Trump put out on Wednesday afternoon, and the equally disturbing tweet he issued an hour later, this certainly seems justifiable. And it seems like even some of his staunchest Republican supporters might be finding that sticking with Trump is becoming more difficult.

I asked @RepAnnWagner today whether @realDonaldTrump should resign or whether @Mike_Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment. Here's her response: pic.twitter.com/hNtILUQenF

If Pence has taken action … good. But that’s no reason to halt the efforts at impeachment. There is absolutely no law that says both actions can’t go be in the works at the same time.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 12:01:55 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

.@Acosta: "I will tell you, Jake, I talked to a source, a GOP source close to the president who speaks with him regularly, and I take no pleasure in reporting this, but this source tells me that he believes the president is out of his mind." pic.twitter.com/Ld7r2hLnSH

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 12:05:38 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

The president has had not one word of criticism for the domestic terrorists who stormed the US Capitol today, who left a pipe bomb outside the RNC. Not one word.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 12:22:23 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Tonight, I am asking Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from office.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 12:24:53 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

This makes it sound like Pence has taken over, but without invoking the amendment. 

More evidence that the Vice President is carrying out the duties of the presidency to secure the Capitol and more.???? From Vice President Mike Pence’s office: pic.twitter.com/DtXkHvgzNK

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2006497

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version