World leaders condemn attempted coup in U.S. Capitol

World leaders are expressing alarm and issuing condemnation over the Trump-encouraged assault on Congress by his violent allies. Across the world, there is clarity in who is to blame for the violence and that it indeed constitutes an attack on democracy itself.
From Canada:
Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be.
The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in ???????? on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy.
Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition.
