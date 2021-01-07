Kansas City Star editorial board slams Republican Sen. Josh Hawley for having 'blood on his hands'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 02:04 Hits: 1

After the worst of Wednesday’s Capitol building insurrection that left one woman dead, The Kansas City Star editorial board published a stinging condemnation of Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. The editorial denounced Hawley as being one of the public figures most responsible for today’s bloodshed and sedition, saying that “Hawley’s actions in the last week had such impact that he deserves an impressive share of the blame for the blood that’s been shed.”

The headline of the article makes it very clear: “Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt.” Hawley’s craven ambition for higher office has been apparent the past couple of weeks, as he has very publicly been a promoter of sending out $2,000 checks to Americans in need (knowing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t let it happen) while also stoking Donald Trump’s election fraud claims and saying he would oppose accepting the states’ certifications of Joe Biden’s election victory.

The Missouri newspaper pointed to Hawley’s lone, pathetic statement : “Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job,” and it’s disingenuous omissions of all the reasons this terrorism happened today. It pointed out that when the newspaper’s board had attacked Hawley’s actions earlier, telling its readers that Hawley’s actions were “dangerous,” many readers called them out for being alarmist and hyperbolic.

A man apart ... from humanity A man apart ... from humanity

But, as the Star summarizes most precisely, what happened today has been apparent to anyone willing to get their head out of their own ass for a moment. “This revolt is the result, and if you didn’t know this is where we’ve been headed from the start, it’s because you didn’t want to know,” the editorial charged.

They make sure to name-check Hawley’s fellow dirtbag prick Sen. Ted Cruz, who has also attempted to keep his ambitions afloat through similar treasonous promotion of Trump’s anti-democracy lies.

my husband was briefly Josh Hawley’s debate partner in high school and has long, since Hawley first ran for Missouri AG, described him as the worst person he’s ever met. January 7, 2021

See? Hawley and Cruz share that, as well.

As of the publishing of this story, Hawley and Cruz and fucking Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar of all people—three men that even a mother can’t love—still seem to believe that their plans on making hay by objecting to our democracy are worth pursuing. That may change of course, but only if they think that the blood on their hands will get them that 2024 nomination they all so desperately want.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2006530