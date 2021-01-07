The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Support is growing for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump from office—now

Category: World Hits: 3

Impeachment, removal, indictment, prosecution, imprisonment: that should be the order of Donald Trump’s future. The problem is that at the moment Trump has his hand on the nearly unlimited power of the White House, which includes a military he might use to strike at anyone—with or without justification. Considering that Trump went through the day expressing his “love” for insurrectionists, telling them they were “very special,” and encouraging them to remember what a fun day they had attempting to overthrow the American government, it’s clear that Trump can’t be allowed to remain in power. Not even for a day.

That absolute truth is generating a growing call for Mike Pence and members of Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, contact Congressional leaders, and remove Trump from power. Immediately.

And it appears those calls are being heard. Because word out of the White House is that Cabinet members are considering exactly that.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 3:14:42 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Senate smacks down Trump supporters' challenge to his election loss in Arizona 6-93 Hawley, Hyde-Smith, Marshall, Tuberville, Cruz, Kennedy supported

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 4:13:49 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

121 House Republicans supported the insurrection, and voted to throw out Arizona’s presidential election. Including Republican leadership. 303 member voted no.

McCarthy @GOPLeader has voted in favor of the Arizona objection as has number two GOP @SteveScalise

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 4:55:12 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

For the first time in history we have a President who should be impeached twice but because of the time constraints and inaction of Senate Republicans, I urge the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment now.

In light of today’s events, the calls for declaring Donald Trump incapable of performing his duties have been widespread.

Members of Congress 

Newspapers

Organizations

There is some suggestion that Pence might convene the Cabinet following tonight’s session. But the sources for that, like those saying that the Cabinet is already considering the 25th Amendment, are frustratingly anonymous. 

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 2:36:23 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

NEW: All the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee just wrote a letter to Vice President Pence, urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump: pic.twitter.com/6VrcHI5hMr

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2006557

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version