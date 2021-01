Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 15:59 Hits: 4

Nine months ago, Kenya closed schools due to COVID-19. Now, students are returning, but the "new normal" makes studying more difficult than ever. Parents and teachers alike remain wary of how to deal with the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kenya-back-to-school-after-covid-disruption/a-56146044?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf