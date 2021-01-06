Live: Trump protesters storm US Capitol building and halt election debate

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 16:01 Hits: 3

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol Wednesday, marching through the building, shouting and waving both Trump and American flags, and forcing a halt to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Senators were evacuated and some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

