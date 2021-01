Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 20:27 Hits: 9

PARIS (Reuters) - France is unlikely to avoid the new and more contagious "UK variant" of the coronavirus, and may have to consider more restrictions on people's movements next week, the government's chief scientific advisor on the epidemic said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/07/france-unlikely-to-avoid-uk-variant-of-coronavirus---chief-advisor