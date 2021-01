Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 20:26 Hits: 9

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Swarms of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as they sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, temporarily suspending a last-ditch effort by some of Trump's fellow Republicans to throw out the results. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/07/pro-trump-protesters-storm-us-capitol-as-lawmakers-debate-election-results