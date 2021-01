Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 20:33 Hits: 3

Greece started vaccinating elderly care home residents against COVID-19 on Monday (Jan 4) in the next phase of its inoculation campaign begun nine days ago.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greek-nursing-home-gets-best-new-year-s-present-as-covid-19-13892294