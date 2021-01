Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 00:14 Hits: 3

NEW YORK: Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna may take about two months to determine whether doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine can be halved to double the supply of the shots in the US, according to the agency. The news comes as the country grapples with a surge in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-halved-doses-studies-13901400