Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 00:33 Hits: 3

KENOSHA, Wisconsin: Prosecutors on Tuesday (Jan 5) cleared a white police officer in the Aug 23 shooting of black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly street protests and inflamed racial tensions in the United States. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jacob-blake-kenosha-shooting-black-man-white-police-officer-13901480