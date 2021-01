Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:18 Hits: 8

Democrats won one US Senate race in Georgia and led in another on Wednesday (Jan 6), moving closer to a surprise sweep in a former Republican stronghold that would give them control of Congress and greater power to advance President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/georgia-on-cusp-of-delivering-senate-to-democrats-as-warnock-wins--ossoff-leads-13905290